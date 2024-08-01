Chase Medical is looking for experienced Practice Nurses to lend a helping hand in local GP surgeries in Swindon on a flexible locum basis. In return, we are offering pay of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay).

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Shifts available both locally and nationwide,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Work in a wide variety of centres for greater CPD opportunities,

A quick and easy registration process.

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care Agency, providing Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and other Primary Care Professionals with locum and permanent work throughout the UK. Nurses who are on our bank have exclusive access to a variety of roles in their area, receiving weekly updates of any new opportunities.

We work with almost 60% of primary care centres nationwide, and many of our clients come straight to us with their requirements, so the shifts available with Chase Medical are often not seen elsewhere!

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!