Ever thought about working in a care role but not sure what this is?

Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran supports people who can no longer live on their own, who need support with day to day living, who need to be supported to live independently, happy and with fulfilment.

To be a Care Assistant you don’t need to have any experience or qualifications in care, what you do need though is compassion and to be able to have empathy and show kindness for others.

The Cwmbran care home offers an ever-continuing support network which starts here at application stage where we talk you through what to expect when working in a care home. The two-week induction, buddy system, fun online training classrooms and welfare team are all packed with information and 24/7 support; you really are never alone when working at Thistle Court.

​If you would like to know more about working in care and the training and career path we can offer, then please “job apply” today.