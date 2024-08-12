For Employers
Registered Nurse - Outpatients
Spire Healthcare
Slough
Slough
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
Mid-level
Mid-level
Part-time
Part-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare
Duties and responsibilities
  • The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.
  • To work in tandem with the Consultants.
  • To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.
  • You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.
Who we're looking for
  • Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
  • Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience
  • Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience
  • Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings
  • Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.
Working Hours: Part-time - 12.5 hours per week
Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver at charlotte.oliver@spirehealthcare.com

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

