Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.

To work in tandem with the Consultants.

To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience

Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Working Hours: Part-time - 12.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.



@spirehealthcare.com For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver at charlotte.oliver

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.