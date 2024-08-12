Registered Nurse - Outpatients

- The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.
- To work in tandem with the Consultants.
- To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.
- You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.
- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience
- Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience
- Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings
- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
About Us
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.
We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.