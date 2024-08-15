Orthopaedic Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time | Bristol



Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for an experienced Orthopaedic Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.



Job Purpose

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient/outpatient department.



Duties and responsibilities

- Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others within own scope of practice.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.



Who we're looking for

- Must hold a Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy)

- Must be respiratory and on-call competent

- Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

- Working with multi disciplinary teams

- Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision

- Post graduate experience as a Physiotherapist across a range of specialties

- Experience of independently managing/prioritising case loads

- Must have experienced in orthopaedic physio

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

- Possess the Mandatory Training inc Infection Control competences and health and safety

- Registration with the Health and Care Professions Council

- Willing to work flexible working pattern e.g. occasional evenings up to 8pm, on-call and on the weekend rota

- Empathy for vulnerable and sick patients

- Empathy for principles and importance of EO and dignity at work

- Member of Chartered Society of Physiotherapy



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

