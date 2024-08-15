Orthopaedic Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time | Bristol
Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for an experienced Orthopaedic Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.
Job Purpose
To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient/outpatient department.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others within own scope of practice.
- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.
- Assist in maintaining and developing services.
- Contribute to quality improvement.
- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights
- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.
- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.
Who we're looking for
- Must hold a Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy)
- Must be respiratory and on-call competent
- Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
- Working with multi disciplinary teams
- Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision
- Post graduate experience as a Physiotherapist across a range of specialties
- Experience of independently managing/prioritising case loads
- Must have experienced in orthopaedic physio
- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences
- Possess the Mandatory Training inc Infection Control competences and health and safety
- Registration with the Health and Care Professions Council
- Willing to work flexible working pattern e.g. occasional evenings up to 8pm, on-call and on the weekend rota
- Empathy for vulnerable and sick patients
- Empathy for principles and importance of EO and dignity at work
- Member of Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.