Cardiology Cath Lab Nurse | Cath Lab/Nurse | Band 5/6 | Full Time Permanent | Bristol | Negotiable salary plus excellent benefits and £3k joining bonus

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Cardiology Cath Lab Nurse on a full time basis. The role will be to provide exemplary planned care for patients both pre and post cardiac catheter lab procedures. To ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical leadership. To participate in the pre-assessment of all cath lab patients (when required). And to develop and improve the cardiology service (Cath Lab, Cardiology OPD and Cardiology POA)

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs

2. Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

3. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

4. Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work

5. Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

6. Develop and improve services

7. Improve quality

8. Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

9. Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within the specialty of cardiology

10. Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Who we're looking for:

- NMC registered

- Minimum of 1-2 years post-graduation experience in Cath Lab

- Ideally having cardiology experience, but training is provided

- Excellent communication skills

- Good team player

- Experience in circulating and scrubbing for a variety of cardiac cath lab procedures

- ILS

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence-based practice

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Possess equipment and medical devices competencies

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

- Professional assessment skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications