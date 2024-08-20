Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Reading | to cover regular Weds plus other days ad hoc



Spire Dunedin Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service, as part of small friendly team, in a beautiful location.



Our Pharmacists are an integral part of a patients care plan, so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Duties and responsibilities:

- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalised care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes.

- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital.

- The majority of your time will be spent on the Ward with patients, talking to, and supporting them with discharge medicines, counselling on side effects, and intake requirements.

- Supporting the onsite Prescribing Resident Doctor

- Dispensary is a minimal part of the position here at the Hospital, and the role is predominantly focused on the Ward patient support.

Who we're looking for:

- Pharmacists educated to degree level.

- Current GPhC registration

- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients on the Ward to find out their pharmaceutical requirements.

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.
















