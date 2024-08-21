Practice Nurse- Lincoln

Looking to escape workplace politics and take control of your work schedule?

Locum Work with Chase Medical

Our Practice Nurse rates of pay are great, £28 to £47 per hour , including holiday pay- this means just one 8 hour weekday shift can boost your earnings by over £200 !

There is no minimum number of hours or shifts you're required to work- working with Chase is truly flexible, fitting around your life!

We have a large number of shifts available across the UK around 4000 per month. This provides our locum nurses with a large amount of choice in shifts, or even regular work! Many of these shifts are able to be booked months in advance, allowing you to be able to plan shifts in advance to fit around prior engagements.

As well as GP surgeries, we also work with Walk-in Centres, Minor Injury Units and Out of Hours Services, providing a range of different shift options within primary care to suit your schedule.

Joining us is easy. If you're not actively looking for locum work at the moment, registering with us means you'll be kept up to date with opportunities in your area. Should you see something you're interested in- you'll be ready to go!

We have a Chase Medical App - which allows you to search, choose and keep track of your booked shifts.

- which allows you to search, choose and keep track of your booked shifts. Locum work with Chase Medical provides great opportunities for CPD and building your professional network, meaning as well as boosting your bank balance, it can also benefit your long-term career.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist General Practice recruitment agency, working with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care Settings across the UK. Many of these settings work exclusively with Chase Medical for their locum and permanent staffing needs, meaning have a number of shifts and roles available just with us!

We work to provide Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, HCAs and other clinical staff with the shifts and jobs they want. Joining Chase Medical means you'll have a dedicated recruitment expert working to find you work that suits you. We are proud members of the REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation), and pride ourselves making the entire job and shift searching process as personal as possible, helping you, every step of the way.

As well as locum shifts, we also have a number of permanent roles available! If this is something you're interested in, our permanent team will be happy to work with you to find your dream job!

Interested in joining Chase Medical?

If you're interested in any of our opportunities, or have any questions, please contact Chloe on 0114 2757 421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Registering with us is quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes. We'll chat about your skills, experiences and qualifications, as well as learning more about you both as a nurse and a person. You'll have a dedicated consultant to guide you throughout the process, from registering and vetting, to picking up shifts!

Do you know anyone who may be interested in locum or permanent opportunities with Chase Medical? Let us know- you could earn up to £500!