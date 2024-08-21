Bank Robot Surgical First Assistant | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital are currently recruiting for a Bank Robot Surgical First Assistant to join their theatre team. This position is on a zero-hour bank/temporary contract to help cover sickness, annual leave and busy periods.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide skilled specialist assistance in the delivery of direct and indirect patient care throughout the Operating Department. To participate as an integral member of the theatre team.

To act as patient advocate and to maintain high standards of patient care, appropriate to the age of the patient, where relevant and ensuring that patient objectives are achieved using a systematic approach to patient care.

To liaise with all members of the multi-professional team to ensure that all treatments are correctly carried out in accordance with given Trust policy.

Demonstrate an awareness of resources and cost effective measures in planning care.

Implement the role of the perioperative practitioner in minimising the health and safety risk to patients, visitors and all members of staff.

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.

Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification

Operating Department Practitioner

Robotic experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

At least 2 years scrub experience

Working Hours: zero-hour contract

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.