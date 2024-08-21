Bank Robot Surgical First Assistant | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southampton
Spire Southampton Hospital are currently recruiting for a Bank Robot Surgical First Assistant to join their theatre team. This position is on a zero-hour bank/temporary contract to help cover sickness, annual leave and busy periods.
Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.
Duties and responsibilities
- To provide skilled specialist assistance in the delivery of direct and indirect patient care throughout the Operating Department. To participate as an integral member of the theatre team.
- To act as patient advocate and to maintain high standards of patient care, appropriate to the age of the patient, where relevant and ensuring that patient objectives are achieved using a systematic approach to patient care.
- To liaise with all members of the multi-professional team to ensure that all treatments are correctly carried out in accordance with given Trust policy.
- Demonstrate an awareness of resources and cost effective measures in planning care.
- Implement the role of the perioperative practitioner in minimising the health and safety risk to patients, visitors and all members of staff.
Who we're looking for
An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.
- Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification
- Operating Department Practitioner
- Robotic experience
- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision
- ODP qualification
- HCPC or NMC registration
- At least 2 years scrub experience
Working Hours: zero-hour contract
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
