Theatre Administrator

Theatre Administrator | Admin | Redbridge | Full-time | Permanent

Spire London East are looking to recruit a Theatre Administrator to provide an excellent administrative and customer service support function within the Capacity Team, on a permanent, full-time basis working 37.5 hours per week.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To communicate professionally with external and internal customers, maintaining confidentiality at all times via telephone calls and emails

To ensure patient charging is input accurately and in an appropriate time period

Processing surgeon and anaesthetist COBO fees on a timely basis

To input data onto daily KPI information and verify/challenge data where it appears incorrect

To challenge the Theatre Team where data appears incomplete or incorrect and to work with them in order to improve the quality of data recorded

Support Business Administration Team Leader to ensure financial processes and procedures are maintained to minimise billing errors

Who we're looking for:

At least 3 Years office-based experience, ideally in a hospital setting.

First class communication/interpersonal skills

Accurate keyboard skills/PC literate with experience of all aspects of Microsoft Office

A basic understanding of clinical terminology would be beneficial

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information please call 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.