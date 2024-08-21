Medical Secretary | Private Healthcare | fixed term - 1 year | Part time - 34 hours per week | Southampton | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for an experienced medical secretary to join our dynamic team on a part time, fixed term contract for a year.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

To answer telephone queries, allay fears and refer to Consultants as necessary. Arranging New Patient appointments and registering them using an In-house database using Practice Manager and SAP.

Provide new patients with specific information relating to their appointment with regards to potential Hospital and Consultant fees.

Type up clinic letters using digital or audio tape dictation from Consultant's clinic in a timely manner, arranging future follow up appointments using currently paper diaries for each Consultant, prior to moving to an electronic diary system.

Assist with preparation of future clinics, chasing results, ensuring that clinics are complete and ready for the next Consultant clinic day. Updating and amending as necessary future clinics on behalf of the Consultants.

Chase patient results & ensure ready for consultant to review prior to, or at next appointment.

Type discharge summaries dictated by Consultants as required.

Produce medical reports where necessary for Medical Insurers to approve treatment.

Maintain patient records securely as per Hospital Policy in line with data protection act.

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience as a medical or legal secretary is essential

Experience in working in a fast paced environment

Excellent telephone manner

Team player

Knowledge of medical terminology is highly desired

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.