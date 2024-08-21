Part-Time Senior MSK Physiotherapist

Senior MSK Physiotherapist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Part-Time, 15 hours | Southampton

Spire Southampton are currently recruiting for an experience MSK Physiotherapist to join their team on a part-time basis. This role is to work 15 hours per week. The department is open Monday-Friday 08.00-17.30

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working Hours: 15 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.