Bank SSD Technician

Bank Sterile Services Technician

Bank Sterile Services Technician| SSD | Theatres | Bank | Redbridge | No nights

Spire London East Hospital are looking for a Bank Sterile Service Technician to join our fantastic theatre team on an ad hoc basis.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery unit, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient and diagnostic facilities.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be part of the team responsible for providing an exemplary instrument sterilisation service for our Theatre and Endoscopy equipment. This will include loading often heavy sets of instrumentation into the washing machine through to reassembly and packaging in time for the next procedure.

Who we're looking for

Previous Sterile Service experience is essential.

Flexibility to work on our rota.

Happy with the physical nature of the role. Heavy lifting involved.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.