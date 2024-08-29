Looking for a change of scene, speed, environment?

We currently have locum work available in the Solihull area for experienced Primary Care Practice Nurses. Situated between Birmingham and Coventry, there is easy access via bus or train from either!

Chase Medical offers flexible hours to work around you, with shifts available up to 6 months in advance! Locum work with Chase Medical is a great way to earn a bit of extra income for that summer holiday you've always dreamed of!

What we offer?

Competitive rate of pay: Practice Nurses earn £28-47 per hour (inc. holiday pay). This means one 8-hour shift would earn you over £200!

Extra opportunities for CPD, in a new centre - working in a number of different practices is a great way to nurture your skills, and a great way to build your professional network.

Flexible shifts- with no minimum hours or shifts needed to stay registered with us, pick up work as and when it suits you!

An easy-to-use mobile app for booking into shifts and submitting timesheets

Fast and simple join-up process - with a dedicated recruitment consultant supporting you from registering with us, through to working sessions and beyond

Interested in locum work? Get in touch by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com

Not looking for locum work currently? We also have permanent work opportunities available locally and across the UK! all over England and work with up to 60% of UK surgeries. If you're interested in a new full time or part time role, email or call now and let us help you find the job of your dreams!

The next steps!

Registering with Chase Medical is easy - we have a quick and simple registration chat to ensure we can tailor our search to find you the perfect work, with the registration chat taking just 20 minutes. We'll discuss your skills and experience, as well as what you're looking for, so we can get to work on finding you shifts that suit you, right away! Your personal recruitment consultant will be available to answer any questions you may have, and to support you from your first locum shift and beyond.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical have been operating for over 13 years and are the Leading primary care Recruitment Agency. We are members of the REC and take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to our staff, and the surgeries we work with. If you would like to get registered with us today or just want a quick informal chat to discuss what opportunities we have available get in touch today! Look at our reviews to see what our candidates have thought of us.

Earn up to £500 for each referral you provide Chase!

Give Eddie a call on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com if someone springs to mind.