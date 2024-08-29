Practice Nurse Norwich

We have shifts available for a Practice Nurse, working on a locum basis. If you are actively searching to top up your income or a change of pace, this is a golden opportunity. Based in the heart of a scenic coastal area, you have nature on your doorstep.

What's in it for me?

Access to available shifts via email updates and our easy-to-use app

High pay rates of pay: £28 - £47 per hour (including holiday pay)

Book shifts up to 18 months in advance

No minimum or maximum hours

Flexibility - you choose when you work

Here at Chase Medical, we are a dedicated recruitment agency, we cover shifts of up to 60% of GP surgeries through our specialist bank of medical practitioners with not only locum but permanent roles as well. If the flexibility of locum is not for you get in touch with me via email or phone call and ask for Eddie!

Get in touch by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email

What are we looking for?

Hard working individuals

Passion for helping others

Immunisations

Cytology

Chronic diseases

The next steps!

To get joined up, we have a quick and simple registration chat to ensure we can tailor our search to find you the perfect work. Chase Medical have been operating for 10 years, so we are well established with both our candidates and clients. If you would like to get registered with ourselves today or just want a quick informal chat to discuss what opportunities we have available get in touch today!

Earn up to £500 for each referral you provide Chase!

Get in touch by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email me at eddie.gower@chase-medical.com