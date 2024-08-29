Chase Medical are looking for a Practice Nurse to join their bank of primary care locum cover. This is a great opportunity to earn some extra money over the summer where the flexibility is in your hands. Do you have some availability within the next few months? Get in touch Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421 if you would like to pick up some shifts.

With experience in primary care, dealing with immunisations, chronic diseases, and cytology, you are exactly who Chase Medical are looking for!

Benefits:

Competitive rate of pay: Practice Nurses of £28- 47 per hour (inc. holiday pay). One 8-hour shift would earn you over £220.

Extra potential for CPD, in a new centre working in several different practices is a great opportunity to nurture your skills and build your professional network whilst avoiding work place politics.

Flexible shifts- with no minimum hours or shifts needed to stay registered. Pick up work as and when it suits you!

An easy-to-use mobile app for booking into shifts up to 12 months in advance and submitting timesheets.

Fast and simple join-up process - with a dedicated recruitment consultant supporting you from registering, through to working sessions and beyond.

Looking for a permanent job?

Chase Medical understand that locum work is not for everyone and job security is important for many people. This is why we have a dedicated permanent team able to find job vacancies not available elsewhere. For further information, email Eddie eddie.gower@chase-medical.com or call on 0114 275 7421!

Chase Medical:

Leading agency in the UK for supplying staff in the primary care sector

Locum, permanent or contract work.

We work with up to 60% of Primary Care Sites through our specialist bank of medical practitioners and nurses.

Pride in our reviews (Feel free to check them out).

Up to £500 per referral!

Not for you? Know someone who might be interested? Get in touch today and you could earn up to £500 per friend you refer! Get in touch to Eddie via email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com or call on 0114 275 7421.