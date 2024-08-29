Medical Secretary, London

Are you a Medical Secretary with GP experience able to commute to Central London? We are currently working with a well-established surgery in the area which are looking for an experienced Medical Secretary to work with on a temporary basis starting ASAP at the great hourly rate of £14.50 (including holiday pay).

For this role we are looking for a Medical Secretary with at least six months experience in the role within a GP surgery and able to perform the following:

E-Referrals

Experience with EMIS Web and Docman

Interested? Get in touch with Ana on 0114 2757421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to chat about this opportunity, or to learn more about the other locum sessions we have available.

We also offer permanent opportunities as well, if that is something you might be interested in instead!

