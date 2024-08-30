Practice Nurse - Maidstone

Flexible locum work with hourly pay.

Chase Medical are happy to announce that we have practice nurse work available in the Maidstone area!

Working with Chase Medical allows you to work when you want, choosing shifts that adhere to your schedule and preferences. If you're looking to take ad hoc shifts around family commitments or have a regular day free for sessions, we can help! Shifts can be bookable up to 12 months in some cases or whenever you'd like, with a high volume of locum work available to choose from. You can also earn between £28-£47 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay) with these shifts, allowing you to boost your salary at your leisure!

Chase Medical are proud to work with many primary care centres nationwide, currently over 60%, offering work in GP surgeries, walk in centres and urgent care. Your experience is valued by us at Chase Medical and we hope with the opportunities we provide you can gain further experience in primary care, enhancing your clinical skills.

Practice nurses interested in joining us at Chase Medical must have experience within primary care along with some relevant qualifications. Smears, childhood immunisations and chronic disease management would be essential skills.

Does this sound interesting? Call Rowan today on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com. He would be more than happy to have a quick informal chat of how we can be of help.

Permanent Opportunities Also Available!

If you're looking to find a new full or part-time role, then our specialist permanent team at Chase Medical could be of help! They offer 1 to 1 interview coaching and can negotiate your salary in line with your expectations. For further information please call Rowan on 01142757421.

About Chase Medical:

Over a decade of experience as a primary care specialist agency.

A friendly team of recruiters available, dedicated to building a strong relationship with our staff.

We work with a variety of primary care centres who value the staff we provide. Many of which work exclusively with us.

We offer a quick and easy registration process, granting you access to local shifts in your area.

We also work with a wide range of staff on our bank including, practice nurses, nurse practitioners, healthcare assistants and medical receptionists. So, if you do know anybody interested in locum work in primary care you can get them referred! With our referral scheme you can be in with a chance of earning up to £500!