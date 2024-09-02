Womens Pelvic Health Physiotherapist

Women's Pelvic Health Physiotherapist | Cardiff | Private Hospital | Part Time | Cardiff

Spire Cardiff have a great opportunity for an experienced Women's Pelvic Health Physiotherapist to join our physiotherapy department.

You will specialise in women's pelvic health, providing assessment, diagnosis and treatment services to patients with a range of pelvic floor disorders within the out-patient service.

Duties & Responsibilities:

As a specialist Physiotherapist your role will involve conducting thorough assessments, formulating and implementing personalised treatment plans, and delivering interventions aimed at improving patient outcomes. You will collaborate with other healthcare professionals to ensure a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, and manage complex cases effectively. Your responsibilities will also include maintaining detailed patient records, monitoring progress, and adapting treatment strategies as needed, all while adhering to clinical guidelines and NHS standards.

Who we're looking for:

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Extensive experience in women's pelvic health physiotherapy

Expertise in assessing and treating pelvic floor disorders

Post graduate experience in relevant specialism

Excellent communication and organisational skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Commitment to continuing professional development

Working Hours: Part Time - 1 x 8 hour day

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life insurance

Free on site parking

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

