Dietician |Health and Weight Management Services | Private hospital | Band 5/6 dependent on experience |Full time - permanent |Southampton

Spire Southampton is recruiting for a Dietician to undertake the dietetic management of patients on allocated wards. The caseload may include general surgery, orthopaedics, oncology, Bariatric surgery and weight management services. There may also be the opportunity to gain experience in our critical care unit and cardiothoracic surgery.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments

Duties and Responsibilities

Assess and provide dietary and nutritional advice to inpatients and outpatients and those in pre-operative assessment.

Aim to ensure that the inpatients on therapeutic diets or those with feeding difficulties receive the correct nutrients by working closely with medical, nursing and the catering staff

Provide appropriate nutrition and therapeutic diet information in a relevant and individual way for each patient who may require it

Assist and participate in production of new teaching materials, diet sheets, surveys, projects and research schemes where the need arises

Work with the rest of the clinical team by being part of the multi-disciplinary forum supporting the bariatric and weight management services.

Cover for other Dietitians in time of staff sickness or annual leave if deemed appropriate by the Line Manager

Who we are looking for:

A degree in Dietetics or Nutrition

Current HCPC registration

Recognised accredited Programme: Completion of a dietetic internship or a supervised practise

Proven experience in clinical and community settings, it would be advantageous to have private healthcare experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

