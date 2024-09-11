Chase Medical is looking for a Nurse Practitioner to work in a range of GP surgeries in the Walsall area on a flexible locum basis. If you are currently working in the area then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay) while helping out other centres in need. By choosing the shifts that you want to work you will be able to take back control of your working rota and readdress your work-life balance.

What We Offer

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay) for Nurse Practitioners,

(including holiday pay) for Nurse Practitioners, Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Exclusive access to all shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

Who We Are

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care Agency providing Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and other Primary Care Professionals with locum and permanent work throughout the UK.

We have a friendly, dedicated team on hand to help you every step of the way, from registration to finding you shifts. We also have a team devoted to permanent recruitment who can help you secure your next career move.

As we are a specialist agency all of our shifts will be suitable for you, leading to a higher volume of work on both a regular and ad-hoc basis. Often shifts with Chase Medical are not seen anywhere else as many of our clients come straight to us with their requirements.

How to Apply

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!