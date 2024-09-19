Cath Lab Radiographer | Cath Lab | Band 7 | Bristol | Full Time | Permanent

Duties and responsibilities

The Cath Lab Radiographer in cardiac catheter labs is responsible for ensuring proper equipment maintenance and functionality, and maintaining a safe and efficient working environment.

Job responsibilities include:

Performing procedures such as coronary angiograms, PCI, EP studies and device implantation.

Collaborating with multidisciplinary team members on a daily basis.

Maintaining accurate patient records and documentation of procedures.

Ensuring compliance with all regulatory and safety standards in the lab.

Participating in quality improvement initiatives and continuing education to stay current with best practices in cardiac imaging.

Working in cardiac Cath labs involves working closely with consultants, nurses, and physiologists to provide seamless patient care.

The CL radiographer would show:

Clinical expertise: Proficiency in performing and interpreting cardiac imaging procedures.

Communication skills: The ability to effectively communicate with patients, healthcare professionals and other staff members.

Problem-solving skills: Capacity to troubleshoot issues that may arise during procedures and make quick decisions to ensure patient safety.

Attention to detail: Thoroughness in maintaining accurate patient records and documentation of procedures.

Team Player: Willingness to collaborate with members of the multidisciplinary team.

Who we're looking for

- Degree or Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography.

- Healthcare Professionals Council (HCPC) registration

- Knowledge of Radiation Regulations

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard



