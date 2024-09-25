HCA - GP Surgery

One of our popular surgeries in the North West is recruiting for a Skilled HCA, are you looking for a new career opportunity in the area of St Helens?

This small, suburban practice is looking for a GP-trained and experienced HCA who can take on their 3000 patient list autonomously, working 10 hours per week. This would be ideal for a HCA who is looking to keep on hours after retirement, or someone who enjoys the freedom of locum work but would like a consistent income alongside this.

This vacancy would suit a well-rounded HCA who is looking to accelerate their career to working independently, organising and running their own clinics and making autonomous decisions.

In return you will receive the following benefits:

- 10 hours per week: working hours/rota in line with your personal preferences

- Salary in the region of £13-£14 per hour depending on experience (around £37,500 FTE)

- Training offered in any chosen specialist area(s)

- Supportive and caring management and a hands-on, efficient, admin team to help

- NHS Pension inclusion plus annual leave in line with your length of service and study leave allocated as and when needed

- On-site parking, modern, purpose-built facilities and a quiet, suburban location

To qualify for consideration of this attractive opportunity you will be working as a HCA in a GP Surgery setting currently, and hold the following:

- General Practice experience

- Flu and Vaccination qualification

- Bloods/Phlebotomy qualification

- General Treatment Room experience

If you'd like to apply for this progressive opportunity then don't wait, as it won't be vacant for long. Send your CV to Sarah Cawthorne by clicking apply or you can call us on 0114 2757421 for a friendly and informal chat about this vacancy.

Chase Medical

If you're looking for a new job within Primary Care we can help! We take pride in being the number one Primary Care Agency, working with over 40% of all UK GP Surgeries we have permanent opportunities and locum shifts available nationwide! If this post isn't for you then give us a call to see what else we have available.

If you know of anyone else looking for permanent or locum opportunities in General Practice then make sure you pass our details on and ask them to get in contact. We offer up to £500 for each successful referral so you can make a lot of extra money just by telling your friends about Chase Medical!