Theatre Scrub | ODP practitioner | Theatre Department | Band 7 | Chatham, Kent | Bank, Contract

At Spire Alexandra Hospital, we offer a comprehensive range of treatments to patients in Medway and the surrounding areas of Kent and the Southeast. Our private hospital has two extensively equipped operating theatres, backed up by an extended recovery unit with 24-hour support.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and introducing new services so you can have up-to-date treatment and care in a clean, comfortable environment.

25 private rooms, each with en-suite facilities, TV and Wi-Fi

Two operating theatres

On-site pharmacy which is open 8.45am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm Saturday

On-site parking

Duties and responsibilities:

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patient's health and wellbeing.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

Maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Airway management

Delivering excellent patient care

Preparation of operating theatre /anaesthetic room

Who we're looking for:

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification and additional training.

Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

English language to IELTS 7.0

Benefits:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave but are not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Shanice Chapman on 07562 951236 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications