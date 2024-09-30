Bank Registered Nurse

Bank Staff Nurse | Wards | Spire Bushey Hospital | Watford | Flexible Working

Spire Bushey has an exciting opportunity for Registered Nurses to join our dynamic and experienced Wards team working as part of our Bank.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registered - with no restrictions on your practice

Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications