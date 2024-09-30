Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Permanent - Full and Part Time hours available | Excellent development opportunities



Spire Regency are now recruiting an experienced Scrub Practitioner to join our warm and friendly team

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology.

This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

Duties and responsibilities:



Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse

Orthopaedic or Cardiac Scrub experience is essential

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Able to work across a multi-Disciplinary team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Share Save scheme

Free Parking

Subsidized canteen

Uniform/clogs provided

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973

