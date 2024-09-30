Healthcare Assistant, Burnley

Chase Medical is currently accepting applications for HCAs with previous experience in GP surgery. We are unable to consider candidates without that experience.

We are on the lookout for HCAs in Burnley who are interested in picking up locum shifts in the area at the competitive rate of £13 - £20 per hour (incl. holiday pay). By registering with us, you'll have your own dedicated recruitment expert who will work based on your skills, experience and preferences to find you the most suitable shifts.

Once you are active on our system, you'll gain access to all our opportunities (both locum and permanent!) and you'll be able to browse our extensive shift lists for work which is local and convenient. Thanks to our no minimum hours policy, you are not obliged to take on any shifts - you work only when you want to!

We are looking for HCAs who are experienced in:

Phlebotomy

Flu Vaccinations

NHS Health Checks

For more information about our available opportunities, give Ana a call on 0114 275 7421 or email your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Who are We?

Chase Medical is a leading Primary Care recruitment agency, and we work across the UK with Primary Care centres (including GP surgeries, Walk in Centres). We provide both locum and permanent opportunities to Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, HCAs, and many other clinical and non-clinical professionals. Joining our bank involves a simple and straightforward registration chat, going though your skills, experience and what you are looking for at the moment.

If you know someone else who might be interested, get in touch! You may earn up to £500 for each successful referral!

