Ward Host / Hostess | Hotel Services | Spire London East, Ilford | Part Time | Excellent Benefits

Spire London East Hospital are looking for a Ward Host to join our fun and dedicated catering team.

You will be joining a team who work together to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service and in return are treated with respect and appreciation. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

As part of our commitment to both patients and colleagues we are looking for a full time Ward Host/Hostess to join our wonderful team. You will provide an outstanding service to our patients by ensuring they receive a first class service, this may be delivering food and beverages to patients rooms, or responding to ad hoc requests from patients. Or preparation of cold foods such as sandwiches and Salads / cold meals. Maintain the restaurant and restocking crockery and cutlery.

This is a part time post - 30 hours per week. The shift pattern is mixed and will be 7am - 3pm, 10am - 6pm or 12pm - 8pm You will be required to work weekends on a rota

Duties and responsibilities:

Waitressing / waiting for our inpatients, you will ensure meals and beverages are delivered to patients' rooms.

Responding to any ad-hoc requests from patients to ensure their comfortable stay.

Assisting the catering and housekeeping teams with day-to-day duties.

Who we're looking for:

Previous catering/hospitality or waitressing experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

You will have previous customer service experience.

A customer service-focused approach.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.