Specialist / Senior Radiographer

MRI Radiographer | Manchester | Band 6/7 depending on experience | Manchester| Full Time |Permanent



Due to expansion, Spire Manchester are now recruiting an MRI Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment.

The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Explain clearly to patients how they can positively contribute to their treatment plan

Identify people's health needs by undertaking thorough subjective and objective assessment methods, using full clinical Expertise and experience

Obtain information on patient's needs within the overall context of their imaging and care requirements

Interpret patient data using all of the relevant components to assist in making an accurate clinical diagnosis. Make this information available to appropriate colleagues

Identify and discuss with colleagues the implication of imaging, enable them to think through the risks and their effective management and the need for referral to others

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

HCPC registered

Minimum 2 years' experience in MRI radiography

Flexible and adaptable

Patient centred



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite Gym

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail me

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



