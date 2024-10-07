Outpatients Manager
19 minutes agoPosted date
19 minutes ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
Duties and responsibilities
- Lead, manage and develop the provision of outpatients services.
- Manage the operational delivery of outpatients services against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.
- Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding.
- To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.
- Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.
- To develop the marketing of the outpatient service and deliver against targets. This will include responsibility for attracting Consultants to the service.
- Promote and maintain a close working relationship with external organisations to ensure standardisation and sharing of best practice.
- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.
- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.
- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.
Who we're looking for
- Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience at a senior level
- Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience
- Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings as a senior level
- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.
Working Hours: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. The service may run from 8am-9pm Monday-Friday and some weekend. You must be fully flexible to meet the demands of the service.
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on