Outpatients Manager

Duties and responsibilities

Lead, manage and develop the provision of outpatients services.

Manage the operational delivery of outpatients services against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.

Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding.

To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.

To develop the marketing of the outpatient service and deliver against targets. This will include responsibility for attracting Consultants to the service.

Promote and maintain a close working relationship with external organisations to ensure standardisation and sharing of best practice.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience at a senior level

Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings as a senior level

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Working Hours: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. The service may run from 8am-9pm Monday-Friday and some weekend. You must be fully flexible to meet the demands of the service.

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.