Bank Recovery Practitioner

Theatre Practitioner- Recovery

Recovery- Nurse/ODP | Theatre | Competitive rates | Flexible working | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Recovery Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team's temporary staff bank. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

A Recovery Practitioner will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse or ODP; with previous experience within recovery

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.