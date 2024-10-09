Oncology Nurse FTC

Chemotherapy Nurse

Chemotherapy Nurse | Oncology | 12-month, fixed term contract | Full time | Southend on Sea | FTC

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Chemotherapy Nurse to join our Cancer services Team on a fixed term contract to cover 12 months on a full-time basis. The Successful applicant will provide high quality care to facilitate a smooth-running department.

Spire Wellesley Hospitals has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team you will provide care to patients with all types of conditions in Oncology. You will be provided with full mandatory training in this and will treat your own caseload of patients and make your own decisions as part of a wider team. You will also work alongside the consultants at the hospital providing exemplary care.

To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in Oncology Day Chemotherapy Centre. Care of cancer patients receiving Systemic Anti- Cancer Therapy(SACT).

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Chemotherapy competent

SACT experience with Passport

Previous Oncology and chemotherapy experience is required.

Willingness to develop

Understanding on workload and shift management

Patient and caring approach to patient care

Experience in maintain clinical records of patient care

You will have excellent communication, organisation and provide the best quality of patient care.

You will need to be flexible with shift patterns (earlies, late shifts and long days)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack at or call 07850725333.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



