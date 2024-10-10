Practice Paramedic

Role: Paramedic (GP experience)

Hours: Full-time

Location: Reading

Salary: £22.37 - £25.60 per hour (DOE, negotiable if currently earn more)

Chase Medical has a fantastic NEW vacancy for a Practice Paramedic with Primary Care experience. I'm currently working with an excellent GP surgery who are looking for a new Practice Paramedic to join their excellent team on a permanent basis.

The surgery are looking for someone to join them on a full-time permanent basis. They're offering a salary between £22.37 - £25.60 per hour (DOE, negotiable). They currently have approximately 14,000 patients.The surgery uses EMIS Web.

Additional Benefits:

NHS Pension

25 days annual leave

On-Site Parking

Large and Diverse team

Coffee breaks and daily catch-ups

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are ideally looking for someone with Primary Care experience, They're looking for someone to carry out the following skills:

Home Visits

Acute Conditions

Chronic Conditions

Physical and Clinical Assessments

Minor Illness

Prescribe (V300)

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank who provide high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We aim to be fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time or part-time work on a permanent basis, or the opportunity to choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

Chase Medical works exclusively with GP surgeries to source the best nursing roles we can for our applicants. We can negotiate salaries and working conditions.

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

#INDTRC2022