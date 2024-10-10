We have an amazing opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist in the Woolwich area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Woolwich (SE18) who are currently looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team permanently. They're looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to work full time and you can earn £60k per year.

You'll be working at 1 site, you can set your own hours and work 4 or 5 days per week, so you could have the perfect work life balance.

You'll be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals made up of 15 GPs, 4 Nurses, HCAs and Pharmacists who'll make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

To Apply for this role you must be a qualified Clinical Pharmacist and be confident in performing the following:

Prescribing

Medicine Management

Medication Reviews

Repeat Prescription Auth

The Practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this PCN.

Benefits

Earn up £55k per year (depending on your experience)

Full time hours

5 weeks Annual leave + BH

Free on site parking

Amazing Training opportunities

