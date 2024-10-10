Practice Nurse

Hours: Part-time (24 hours per week)

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE)

Location: King's Lynn

I'm currently working with an excellent GP Surgery who are looking for a new Practice Nurse to join their lovely team on a permanent basis!

This surgery are looking for a Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis. They're able to offer part-time hours (24 hours per week) with a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more). They've got a fantastic team who offer a supportive environment!

Additional Benefits:

NHS Pension

On-site Parking

Excellent CPD Opportunities

28 days Annual Leave

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified Practice Nurse who can perform various treatment room skills such as:

Cytology

Chronic Diseases

Spirometry

INRs

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Dressings

