Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP)

Attractive ANP vacancy available with a large GP Surgery based in the desirable and vibrant area of Clapham.

Chase Medical have a fantastic job opportunity available for a Nurse Practitioner to work full-time with a friendly and welcoming GP Surgery located in Clapham, South West London.

- Full time hours which can be worked over 4 days

- Duties to include Minor Illness, Acute Conditions, Prescribing, Triage

- Based at one practice (not a PCN role)

- Salary in the region of £65,000 per annum DOE

- Working alongside an established team of 10 GPs and a strong nursing team

- Good CQC and patient feedback

- 22,000 patients - large inner-city practice located in a vibrant area

- Plenty of shops, bars, and restaurants to enjoy locally

- NHS Pension

- 27 days annual leave plus bank holidays and study leave

- Free on-site parking

- Additional time off at Christmas

Please note that only qualified ANPs who hold the digital badge can be considered for this role; level 7 Assessment and Independent Prescribing qualifications are also essential for this role.

