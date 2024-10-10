Advanced Clinical Practitioner/Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Role: ACP

Hours: Full-time

Salary £20.57 - £30.40 per hour (negotiable, DOE)

Annual Leave: up to 30 days

A fantastic surgery is looking for a new Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their extensive and supportive nursing team in Somerset.

The surgery are offering up to full-time hours with a negotiable salary depending on experience, in the region of £20.57 to £30.40 per hour (negotiable if you currently earn more)

Additional Benefits:

Access to NHS or NEST Pension Scheme

Enhanced Sick Pay & Maternity/Paternity leave

Support from a friendly lovely team!

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Non-Clinical and Clinical staff nationwide.

Do you know someone who may be interested in this role? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

