Advanced Clinical Practitioner/Advanced Nurse Practitioner
Chase Medical Limited
Other
Yeovil
Yeovil
2 days ago
2 days ago
2 days ago
Mid-level
Mid-level
Full-time
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Role: ACP

Hours: Full-time

Salary £20.57 - £30.40 per hour (negotiable, DOE)

Annual Leave: up to 30 days

A fantastic surgery is looking for a new Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their extensive and supportive nursing team in Somerset.

The surgery are offering up to full-time hours with a negotiable salary depending on experience, in the region of £20.57 to £30.40 per hour (negotiable if you currently earn more)

Additional Benefits:

  • Access to NHS or NEST Pension Scheme
  • Enhanced Sick Pay & Maternity/Paternity leave
  • Support from a friendly lovely team!

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Non-Clinical and Clinical staff nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or part-time work on a permanent side, or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

Do you know someone who may be interested in this role? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com



