ACP

Leeds

A Walk-in-Centre based in Leeds is looking to hire an experienced ACP to join their team on a permanent basis. Ideally the Centre are looking for FT applicants but PT will also be considered. As an ACP, you will assess, diagnose and plan care for patients; including prescribing of medications where clinically indicated. You will manage acute presentations to the Walk-In Centre, as part of a team of autonomous Practitioners; in addition to using the clinical knowledge and skills to determine urgency and best pathway for patients presenting to the Walk-in Centre. This is a hybrid role with opportunity to build an urgent care portfolio in a fast pace, dynamic service in Leeds.

What's on Offer?

Up to £65,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

On-site Parking

Hybrid Role

Extra Days Leave for Each Year

Up to 5 days per year Special and Significant Event Leave

Unsocial Hours Payment

Registration Fees Paid

Indemnity Cover

Learning and Development Time (5% of the weekly hours)

Enhanced Maternity; Maternity/Paternity /Adoption Support

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

In order to apply for this role, you MUST hold a MSc or equivalent qualification in either Nursing, Pharmacy or Paramedic Studies. You will possess Level 7 in Advanced Physical Assessment, Consultation and Minor Illness. A Non-medical Prescribing Qualification is essential for this role. A minimum of 3 years experience post level 7 qualifications in primary/urgent care is required.

If you are interested in this role and would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!