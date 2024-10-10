Practice Nurse - Liverpool

Flexible, locum, hourly pay

Have you ever considered working a schedule on your own terms? Want to work for competitive rates whilst gaining further general practice experience?

Chase Medical are looking for experienced practice nurses to undertake locum shifts in the Liverpool area, with pay rates ranging from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay). We understand that locum work can be unfamiliar to some, so if you'd like a further explanation as to how it works and the benefits of it, call Rowan on 01142757421.

Speaking of benefits, Chase Medical can offer you:

Flexible hours and shifts: There's no pressure when working with us at Chase Medical. You're welcome to pick up shifts at your leisure with no minimum number of hours you need to work. You're also not obligated to take any of the shifts we send to you, so the ball is firmly in your court.

There's no pressure when working with us at Chase Medical. You're welcome to pick up shifts at your leisure with no minimum number of hours you need to work. You're also not obligated to take any of the shifts we send to you, so the ball is firmly in your court. Competitive pay rates: Our rates for practice nurses range from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay) . This can be ideal if you're looking to work extra hours alongside your current job to earn some extra cash or alternatively if you're looking to solely work locum.

Our rates for practice nurses range . This can be ideal if you're looking to work extra hours alongside your current job to earn some extra cash or alternatively if you're looking to solely work locum. CPD Enhancement: Working on a locum basis can be great if you're looking to enhance your CPD as you can gain experience in other practices local to you, especially if you're looking to advance your career in general practice.

Working on a locum basis can be great if you're looking to enhance your CPD as you can gain experience in other practices local to you, especially if you're looking to advance your career in general practice. Quick and easy registration process: Registering with us at Chase Medical takes no longer than 15-20 minutes of your time and can be booked around your commitments.

Practice nurses applying for this role must have experience in:

Primary care settings.

Cervical smears.

Baby immunisations.

Chronic disease management.

If you'd like to share any more practice nurse skills you have, give Rowan a call on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com and he can have a chat with you.

Permanent opportunities available!

At Chase Medical we also have a permanent department. If you're longing for that new dream job or are looking to go from full to part-time employment, give Rowan a call and he can get you in touch with someone on our permanent team.

About Chase Medical:

Chase Medical are a specialist primary care agency that work with GP surgeries in the UK, currently sitting at over 60% of surgeries nationwide. We offer both permanent and locum opportunities for clinical and non-clinical medical staff with dedicated recruiters in our teams. We strive to offer the best service possible, so you'll always be greeted by a friendly and helpful member of the Chase team who will consider your skills, experience and preferences when finding you work.

Any referrals?

Know anyone who would love this opportunity? Refer them to us! With our referral scheme you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral. So don't hesitate to call Rowan on 01142757421!

#INDPN2022