Nurse Practitioner

Grimsby

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Grimsby (Lincolnshire) is looking to hire a Nurse Practitioner on a permanent basis. The practice is ideally looking for full-time but would also consider part-time applicants (at a minimum of 28 hours p/week). The successful candidate will possess General Practice experience. Day to day duties include: Prescribing, Assessing & Diagnosing, Chronic Disease Management and more. A prescribing qualification is essential for this role. Pay will be reflective of experience and qualification.

What's on Offer?

Up to £50,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Large Patient Population

Free On-site Parking

Good CQC

Flexible Hours

Lead Role (Career Progression & Development Opportunities)

Many Awards & Accolades for Achievement

High Achieving QOF Practice

The practice utilises EMIS Web and holds a large patient population. In 2017 the practice were reaccredited 'Investors in People' award. Every single year since 2012, the practice has rated over 98% by QOF. The team comprises GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ACPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Paramedics, Physician Associates, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to

Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

