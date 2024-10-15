Medical Receptionist, Bury

We are currently working with a well-established GP surgery in Bury which is looking for locum Medical Receptionist cover starting ASAP at the great hourly rate of £13-£20 (including holiday pay).. If you are a Medical Receptionist in the area and are interested, apply today!

We are looking for Medical Receptionists with minimum 6 months experience in GP surgery within the last 2 years - candidates without previous experience in a Primary Care setting cannot be considered for this position.

For this role we are looking for Medical Receptionist able to perform the following:

Reception duties

Booking appointments

Taking messages and liaising messages between clinical staff and patients

Be confident working with SystemOne

Candidates without previous experience in a Primary Care setting cannot be considered for this position.

Sounds like you? Get in touch with Ana on 0114 2757421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to chat about this opportunity, or to learn more about the other locum sessions we have available.

We also offer permanent opportunities as well, if that is something you might be interested in instead!

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, specialising in supplying locum and permanent work to clinical and non-clinical staff. We work with nearly 60% of GP practices nationwide, and we have roles that are advertised exclusively through us.

Interested in joining our fantastic bank of experienced clinicians?

Contact Ana on 0114 2757421 or email ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to book in for a registration chat.

The registration process at Chase Medical is completely free and after completing that you will have a dedicated experienced consultant who will work hard to find the most suitable work for you! We take pride in our strong relationship with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding the most suitable position for them, regardless of whether they prefer locum shifts or permanent work.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested in our opportunities.