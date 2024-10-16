Sterile Services Technician | Bristol | Full Time | Day Shifts | Free parking

Spire Bristol Hospital are seeking a Sterile Services Technician to join our team at the Bristol Hospital.

Working hrs/shifts - these will be day and evening shifts, can be starts from 7.30am and finishes by 9pm, i.e 7.30am-3.30pm, 10am-6pm, 11am-7pm, 1pm-9pm on a rota basis.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

- Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

- Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

- Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit would be ideal but not necessary as training will be given.

- Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills

- Good communication and interpersonal skills

- Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures

- Able to work in a small,busy, demanding department

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

