Registered Nurse - Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy Nurse | Band 6 - dependent on experience | Full time - 37.5 hours | Monday to Friday and participation in scheduled on-call service | Southampton | Access further education-after qualifying period
Are you an experienced chemotherapy nurse? Would you like a new opportunity to work within a small happy team in a unit with developmental opportunities? If so, we would love to hear from you!
Here at Spire Southampton we pride ourselves on the highest standards of care for our patients and the ability to dedicated time to ensuring our small-dedicated team supports all aspects of care. We work closely and flexibly with dynamic oncologists and haematologists in delivering a range of treatments to patients with breast, colorectal, prostate and haematological cancers. We also work closely with external organisations such as the Acute Trusts, Hospices and charities as well as internally with our other colleagues in pharmacy, radiology, outpatients, theatre and the ward.
Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Patient assessment
- Organisation of certain parts of the cancer journey
- Cannulation and delivery of chemotherapy
- Patient/relative/ carer support, education and delivery of information
- Supporting outpatient oncology clinics where bad news may be delivered
- Working as a part of team to promote the survivorship initiative
- Working with external organizations required to ensure best outcomes for patients
- Referral of patients to other services
Who we are looking for:
- Registered Nurse
- Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment
- Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course) with evidence of regular competency assessment
- Work with minimum supervision within a nurse led environment
- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes in individuals with a cancer diagnosis
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Health Assessment
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Sharesave
- Free DBS
- Free Car park
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.