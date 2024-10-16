Inpatient Physiotherapist (Fixed Term)

Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy | Band 6/7 | Redbridge | 12-month Fixed Term Contract | Full time

Spire London East Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Inpatient Physiotherapist to join our experienced and dynamic team. This is a 12-month fixed term contract covering maternity leave. Covering Orthopaedics.

Spire London East Hospital (Formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients on the ward. Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks. Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we are looking for

Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 3 years Physiotherapy experience.

Previous hospital experience desirable.

Orthopaedics experience is necessary, Respiratory experience desirable, can upskill if needed.

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.