Nurse Practitioner

Salary: £40.50 - £68 per hour (Including Holiday Pay).

Hours: Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available.

Job reference: HC Huddersfield AP

Fed up of your usual work rota? Looking to perfect your work-life balance? We have the perfect opportunity for you!

Here at Chase, we are looking to hear from Nurse Practitioners, who can work autonomously in Primary Care Centres in Huddersfield and surrounding areas.

With the opportunity to take shifts as and when you please, whether that be on a regular and/or ad-hoc basis; we are completely flexible to fit around your current commitments. We give you the chance to take control of your own rota, meaning you pick the days and hours you wish to work and what time you would like to start and finish. We leave the flexibility in your hands.

We offer excellent rates of pay (for our Nurse Practitioners) £40.50 - £68 per hour including holiday pay. This is such a great opportunity to boost your earnings, in a setting you're comfortable with and that suits your availability. Locum work has never been so popular!

Our locum shifts can be bookable up to at least 6 months in advance, so get in touch today in order to snap up the best shifts!

At Chase Medical we specialise in providing Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses (as well as other Primary Care staff such as Independent Prescribers, Physios and Physician Associates) to Primary Care Centres across the UK. We offer Locum, Permanent and contract opportunities. We are really proud of the skills and knowledge our bank hold and we are keen to expand further.

Our Nurse Practitioners provide an outstanding service to our centres across the UK. We like to reward our staff with some great benefits:

Full access to shift lists, allowing you to book your shifts in advance.

Opportunity to build a professional network

A quick and easy application process.

A friendly, dedicated team providing support whenever you need it!

Excellent rates of pay; £40.50 - £68 per hour inclusive of holiday pay.

No work politics

At Chase Medical we also offer a fantastic referral scheme, we feel proud of what we do and what we offer, so we really encourage our staff to spread the word!

So if you know anyone would be interested in joining our fantastic bank of staff, you could earn up to £500!

If you are looking for a brand new venture we have a friendly team of staff that specialise in permanent recruitment, dedicated to help you in securing your next role!

If you are interested in this position or would like to hear about others please don't hesitate to contact Harriet on 01142757421 Chase Head Office, alternatively send your CV to Harriet.Cliff@chase-medical.com

