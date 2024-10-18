Registered Night Nurse

Why did I become a Nurse? There are so many personal answers to this question, “I was inspired by a Nurse I met”, “I wanted to make a difference”, “it’s rewarding”, “I want to make a positive impact”, to quote just a few.

As a Registered Nurse, you get to help people through some of their most vulnerable moments in life. You get to make connections by becoming a friend, a confidant, an extended family member; and these are the qualities we look for in anyone wanting to join us at Gibraltar Nursing Home in Monmouth, South Wales.

To join our team, our family, you will need the ability to feel for another person through “compassion”. You will need to show concern for someone through “sympathy”. More importantly, you need to have the ability to not only understand another’s feelings, but also to become one with that person’s emotions, to put yourself in their shoes and imagine what they’re going through – “empathy”.

We invite you to read about our accredited Evolve Care Academy by visiting https://www.gibraltarnursinghome.com/evolve-bbb-identity/ - our IDENTITY course builds upon team members’ unique strengths, providing specialist knowledge that promises to empower them with everything they need to develop the gifts that already exist inside of them and transform the lives of the people they support.

About you:

A valid NMC Pin (RGN or RMN)

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

Have leadership qualities

Benefits: