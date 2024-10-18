Full Time Night Nurse

Life at Hatherleigh is a Hoot!

If you are a night owl and like to keep your days free to do the things that you may not be able to do in the evenings? For example, spending your day studying, quality time with your family if they are at home, get the housework done whilst the house is quiet or to simply have some “you” time.

Our care & nursing home in the beautiful Devonshire countryside, is looking for kind-hearted & motivated night owl to join their night team, who are emotionally intelligent, passionate about care & passionate about making a difference in other people’s lives.

“It’s not just me that’s a night owl, we have some family members that love staying up late into the night as well. Having that one-on-one quality time is such a great feeling.”

“When working nights, I get to have tea with my family at home and then second tea with the people we care for!” - Terrie

Benefits:

Just some of the benefits of working at Hatherleigh Nursing Home include:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time working pattern and part-time working pattern

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded, free CPD accredited training programme like no other provided for all team members

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance, support and general health questions

Experience:

Qualified and registered with the NMC

Confident in all areas of care planning and delivery

To have leadership qualities; to lead, motivate and mentor

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

If you are an RGN or RMN and interest in this role but would like to see first-hand our culture and the teammates you’ll be working with, we invite you in to join us for an in-person info session in which you can take a tour of the home, meet some of our team for a coffee and ask them questions of what it like to work here. Or, if you prefer to go straight to first stage interview then please apply and a face to face or Zoom meeting will be arranged within 24 hours.