Bank Nurse

Thistle Court Care Home is looking to connect with a registered nurse (RGN or RMN) who is looking for a new role within an organisation that is committed to “building back better”.

The care and nursing home based overlooking the beautiful Afon Lwyd is part of Evolve Care Group who introduced at the beginning of 2022 their #EvolveBBB campaign, inviting every team member to be part of a new, bespoke training programme. The programme is split into 7 modules and has been designed as part of the group’s pledge to build back better within adult social care after covid.

The modules are based on the fundamental petals connected to Professor Thomas Kitwood’s flower of needs – Identity, Occupation, Comfort, Inclusion, Attachment. We invite you to visit https://thistlecourtcarehome.com/who-is-thomas-kitwood/ for more information about Thomas Kitwood and an insight into our care home’s ethos.

We share with you feedback from a recently appointed nurse in our Thistle Court Care Home on how they felt about our recruitment process and our connection to Thomas Kitwood:

“This is the best interview I’ve ever had; I’ve had so much information on the household model, Thomas Kitwood and Evolve’s values. The entire process has been flawless. So informative”

“You offer Nursing as it should be, offering people care as they should have. How can anyone say that does not stand out as excellence, it gives people like me hope that nursing homes can be places that offer such amazing, person-centred care.”

If you want to know more about Thistle Court, Evolve and how you are supported as a nurse within our organisation then please connect today!