We have an opening for a Practice Nurse to join a friendly GP Surgery in Atherton (Manchester) on a permanently employed basis. The successful candidate will be working full time and would be the sole Practice Nurse in the surgery, so a degree of autonomy and independence will be required for this role.

The salary on offer is dependent on experience, in the region of £40,000 (around £20.50 per hour) plus NHS employee benefits such as NHS Pension and 33 days annual leave.

You will be working in a small surgery alongside 3 GPs, 1 ANP and excellent management. They have a GOOD CQC result and take pride in being a well-led team with a genuine care for their patients and colleagues.

Benefits of working with this surgery:

Feedback from patients is consistently positive

There is a strong person-centred culture

Patients are truly respected and valued as individuals and are empowered as partners in their care

You will be working with a leadership team who are inspirational, progressive, cohesive and innovative with a mature approach and clear purpose

The practice management team are compassionate and caring

Quality and integrity are at the heart of what they do, resulting in an exceptional caring culture within a strong practice

To be considered for this role you will need to hold the following:

Full time availability

Formal training in Cytology, Baby Immunisations and Chronic Conditions

General Practice work experience

If you've ticked yes to all of the above and you're looking for a new opportunity in a GP practice where you can be supported in developing your skills further then this is the job for you!

