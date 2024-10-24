Chronic Disease Nurse & Lead Nurse

Bath (BA2)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery located in Bath (BA2) is looking to hire a Chronic Disease Nurse and Lead Nurse on a permanent basis. The practice is ideally looking for full-time hours but are also open to considering part-time for the right candidates. The practice is looking for x2 Nurses to be responsible for the delivery of practice nursing services, working as part of the practice's multidisciplinary team who provide care within their scope of practice to the entitled patient population. Day to day duties include: Treatment Plans for Chronic Disease patients, Health Promotion, Order & Manage Stock, Wound Care, Request Pathology Services/Tests, Immunisations and more. Having attained the Prescribing qualification will be advantageous but not essential.

What's on Offer?

Up to £50,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

On-site Parking

Good CQC

FT or PT Hours

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The surgery utilises System One and the team comprises of GP Partners, Salaried GPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.