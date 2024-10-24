A high-achieving and well-run GP Surgery in Nottingham is looking to recruit a Practice Nurse on a permanent basis, to join their already thriving clinical team!

The position is part time, 25 hours per week, and the working hours would be in line with your preferences over Monday to Friday, with the option of extended hours overtime on evenings and weekends.

The successful candidate would need to be working as a Practice Nurse, carrying out all the usual skills and ideally having a qualification or keen interest in Long Term Conditions. T

Other skills required for this position would be:

Cytology

Baby Immunisations

Previous General Practice Experience

Nursing Qualification and NMC Registration

Infection Control Lead would be a bonus too

The salary on offer for this post is £19.50 - £21 per hour (up to £41,000 FTE)

You will be joining a positive, friendly and supportive team of nurses, nursing associates, HCAs and 7 GPs! There's always plenty of help and assistance available as the surgery is proud to be a training practice.

They look after 12,600 patients over 2 sites and both surgeries are lovely, new purpose-built buildings with state-of-the-art rooms and facilities.

